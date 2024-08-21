Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $157.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Royal Gold traded as high as $141.05 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 25839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

