Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Colleen McHugh Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,126.30).

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON RICA opened at GBX 275.02 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £972.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,313.81 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.83.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

