Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Colleen McHugh Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,126.30).
Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON RICA opened at GBX 275.02 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £972.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,313.81 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.83.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
