Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of RYAN opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,062,733 shares of company stock valued at $128,971,547 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

