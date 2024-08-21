Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,318 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $28,833.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,590.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $5,353.04.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

