Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $201,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after buying an additional 61,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAIA traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,574. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.28 and a 200 day moving average of $485.38. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.