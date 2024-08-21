Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 165,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 217,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Salazar Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.