Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,232 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

