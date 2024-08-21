Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,232 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.