Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $399.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $399.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $337.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

