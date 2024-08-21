Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

TSE SAP opened at C$29.73 on Friday. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8112058 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,111 shares of company stock worth $391,024. Corporate insiders own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

