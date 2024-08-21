Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 3.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $142.24. 198,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,376,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.28.

Specifically, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

