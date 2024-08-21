Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $13,537.83 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $13,537.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,048.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 287.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

