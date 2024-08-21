Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.72

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 11152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

