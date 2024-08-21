Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.62

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 6895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 302.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 306,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,353,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the period.
About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.
