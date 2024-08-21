Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.35

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 37487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 494,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.