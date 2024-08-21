Scotiabank Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$16.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
