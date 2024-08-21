Scotiabank Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$16.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dundee Precious Metals

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.