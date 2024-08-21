Scotiabank Boosts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $18.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE:GFI opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.16. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 572.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 178,688 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

