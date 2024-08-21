Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$36.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.65.

TSE ERO opened at C$27.34 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

