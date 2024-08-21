Scotiabank Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.72.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

TSE:NXE opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.61 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Corporate insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.