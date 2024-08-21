Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$154.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.29.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$153.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$155.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,243.81. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

