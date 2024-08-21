Scotiabank Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.55.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.11. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.