Scotiabank Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

