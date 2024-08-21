Scotiabank Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$123.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.86.

BMO opened at C$117.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.84. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The company has a market cap of C$86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

