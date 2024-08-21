Scotiabank Trims Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Target Price to C$21.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

IVN stock opened at C$17.78 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. In other news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

