Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$78.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
