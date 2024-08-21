Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,717,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $17,419,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,720,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.