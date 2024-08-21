Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s (SBCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

