Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 1,020,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after buying an additional 747,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after buying an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.