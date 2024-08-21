SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
SenesTech Trading Up 3.7 %
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($84.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
