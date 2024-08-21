Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $11.84. 4,190,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,585,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

