ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $837.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,762. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $775.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

