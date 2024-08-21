Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Insider Sells $17,820.00 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) insider James C. Takacs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $17,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Servotronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Servotronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 4.03% of Servotronics worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

