SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 86,531 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 739.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yext by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,838 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Down 2.6 %

Yext stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Yext Profile



Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

