SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $1,093,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,986 shares of company stock worth $2,877,546. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

