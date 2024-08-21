SG Americas Securities LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in GMS by 157.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in GMS by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in GMS by 56.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 0.6 %

GMS opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

