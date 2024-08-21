SG Americas Securities LLC Has $458,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

