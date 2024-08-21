Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Insider Jeffrey T. Arnold Sells 177,085 Shares

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

