Sharon L. Jackson Sells 2,400 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

