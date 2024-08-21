Sharon L. Jackson Sells 2,400 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
