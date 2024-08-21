Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.95

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 6056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

