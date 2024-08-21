SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 9,967 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SI-BONE Stock Down 1.0 %
SIBN stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.20.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SIBN
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SI-BONE
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.