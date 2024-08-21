SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 9,967 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SIBN stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

