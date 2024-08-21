Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Raised to $16.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s current price.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Similarweb

Similarweb Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Shares of SMWB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 56.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 215,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 60.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.