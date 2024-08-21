Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Releases Earnings Results

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Singing Machine Price Performance

MICS stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Singing Machine has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Singing Machine makes up approximately 0.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.67% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

