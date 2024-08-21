Slagle Financial LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Slagle Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

