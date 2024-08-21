Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $132.21. 617,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,664. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

