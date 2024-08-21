So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd. So-Young International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $44.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.93. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

