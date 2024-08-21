Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,661.34

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,661.34 ($21.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,608 ($20.89). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,609 ($20.91), with a volume of 183,405 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCT shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Softcat to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($25.34) to GBX 1,490 ($19.36) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.74).

Get Softcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCT

Softcat Trading Down 0.4 %

About Softcat

The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.81, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,659.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,607.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.