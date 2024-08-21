Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 259.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SONY stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 126,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,081. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

