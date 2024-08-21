SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 5,690,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,457,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

