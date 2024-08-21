South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 0.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 1,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.37.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

