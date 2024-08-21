SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.35

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 1297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

