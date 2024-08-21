SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.41

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 36202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 704,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,490,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

